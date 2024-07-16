Aga Muhlach admits personal invites to key players for new sitcom

Philippine showbiz royalty, the Muhlach family, begins their journey as a household of Kapatids in their first-ever TV series together, Da Pers Family.

This 21 July, the new weekend series will premiere on TV5, starring Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez with their children Andres and Atasha Muhlach.

Aga shared that he made personal visits and calls to some of the key players of the show to join his team, this included veteran director Danny Caparas (Aga and Bayani’s director for the sitcom Ok Fine Whatever, which aired on ABSCBN year 2002).

“Sa aming creative Randy Reyes at sa sa aming direktor na pinuntahan ko ng ilang beses sa Tagaytay para mapabalik muli at mag direk, Danny Caparas (I went to Tagaytay to convince our director to comeback working),” Aga said.

Seasoned actor Roderick Paulate also shared the personal invitation he received from Aga.

“Nasa meeting ako noon, nagulat ako tumatawag si Aga, ayun personal niya inalok sa akin kung gusto daw ba namin ibalik ang samahan dati pero siyempre adjusted na sa panahon ngayon. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na isang Aga Muhlach ang personal na tumatawag (Aga personally called me and offered to work again with him to bring back our blend of comedy),” Roderick said.