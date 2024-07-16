Aga Muhlach admits personal invites to key players for new sitcom

Philippine showbiz royalty, the Muhlach family, begins their journey as a household of Kapatids in their first-ever TV series together, Da Pers Family.
This 21 July, the new weekend series will premiere on TV5, starring Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez with their children Andres and Atasha Muhlach.
Aga shared that he made personal visits and calls to some of the key players of the show to join his team, this included veteran director Danny Caparas (Aga and Bayani’s director for the sitcom Ok Fine Whatever, which aired on ABSCBN year 2002).
“Sa aming creative Randy Reyes at sa sa aming direktor na pinuntahan ko ng ilang beses sa Tagaytay para mapabalik muli at mag direk, Danny Caparas (I went to Tagaytay to convince our director to comeback working),” Aga said.
Seasoned actor Roderick Paulate also shared the personal invitation he received from Aga.
“Nasa meeting ako noon, nagulat ako tumatawag si Aga, ayun personal niya inalok sa akin kung gusto daw ba namin ibalik ang samahan dati pero siyempre adjusted na sa panahon ngayon. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na isang Aga Muhlach ang personal na tumatawag (Aga personally called me and offered to work again with him to bring back our blend of comedy),” Roderick said.
Da Pers Family follows the story of the Persival family and The Bake Haus of You, a struggling business owned by Aga and Charlene’s characters. Conflict starts brewing when Aga’s former BFF (portrayed by Roderick Paulate) tries to drive them out of business. This brings the Persivals closer together as they battle to save their bakery.
Viewers are in for a journey of laughter and touching moments as Da Pers Family presents the collective star power of the Muhlach family, as well as Aga and Charlene’s much-anticipated reunion with their Oki Doki Dok co-stars, Bayani Agbayani and Roderick Paulate, along with Oki Doki Dok director Danni Caparas.
Completing Da Pers Family’s star-studded cast are Ces Quesada, Heart Ryan, Chad Kinis, Kedebon Colim, Sam Coloso and more.
Catch them in Da Pers Family every Sunday, starting this 21 July, 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel, Mondays at 7 p.m.