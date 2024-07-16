AFP belies top brass ‘walkout’ rumors

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) categorically denied the reported “walkout” of top military officials during its command conference last 4 July, characterizing it as “fake information.”

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla denied the information during a military’s regular press conference at the Philippine Air Force headquarters in Pasay City on Tuesday.

“I was there personally. There is nothing of that sort that happened. It was a very professional exchange of ideas and discussions and there were also a lot of updates that were given. It all ended on a positive note,” Padilla told reporters.

The AFP’s midyear command conference, which was presided over by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, came after China’s “most aggressive action” against the Filipino troops at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. also attended the command conference.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad maintained the soldiers’ professionalism and loyalty to the Chain of Command.

“There is no truth to the recent commentary by (retired) Brig. Gen. Johnny Macanas Jr. on a radio “blind item,” whether intentional or not,” he said.

Trinidad stressed that Macanas’ remarks were “not only based on unfounded information,” but were also “misleading and uncharacteristic of any military officer, active or retired.”