SOCIAL SET

A milestone of culture

Kultura is a success story that reflects a commitment to the mission and vision of cultural preservation and promotion.
Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura president Ivy Yap, Irene Marcos-Araneta with Kultura suppliers and vendors.
Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura president Ivy Yap, Irene Marcos-Araneta with Kultura suppliers and vendors.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF KULTURA

Who would have thought that a small space nurtured within the walls of Shoemart would grow to over 48 stores nationwide and counting in 2024?

Last 11 July at the Central Atrium, Mall of Asia, the event “20 Years Of Kultura” took place. The venue’s breathtakingly beautiful setting at the center was designed by international stylist, artist and renaissance woman Kitty Bunag. Hosted by Rafa Siguion-Reyna, the occasion opened with a super cool modern Pinoy dance number by Upeepz, followed by a heartwarming and touching video and speech from Kultura president Ivy Yap. Distinguished patrons, esteemed vendors, partner organizations, foundations and employees were all acknowledged as instrumental to Kultura’s success.

MARIAN Rivera all smiles with her pearly whites.
MARIAN Rivera all smiles with her pearly whites.
The beauty of craft that matters.
The beauty of craft that matters.
Fanning the love for culture.
Fanning the love for culture.
Tradition made new.
Tradition made new.

One of the highlights of the milestone event was a grand reveal: the return of award-winning actress and entrepreneur Marian Rivera as Kultura’s brand ambassador! After the revelation, Marian toured the refreshed Mall of Asia flagship store to meet the artisans behind some of the most-loved products. As brand ambassador, she will introduce the newest collections of South Sea, freshwater and baroque pearls throughout the year.

Kultura is a success story that reflects a commitment to the mission and vision of cultural preservation and promotion. It is a testament of gratitude that encapsulates each and every contributory part of the story. More importantly, it is a lifeline advocacy that honors heritage and empowers communities, its people and the nation — our Motherland.

Follow @kulturafilipino on Facebook, IG and TikTok. Visit www.kulturafilipino.com.

Former DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura president Ivy Yap, Irene Marcos-Araneta and Jorge Mendiola.
Former DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura president Ivy Yap, Irene Marcos-Araneta and Jorge Mendiola.
Kitty Bunag, Sheila Tan, Ivy Yap, Audrey Martinez and Fatima Uy.
Kitty Bunag, Sheila Tan, Ivy Yap, Audrey Martinez and Fatima Uy.
Kultura merchandise manager Patricia Yap, Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura brand ambassador Marian Rivera and Kultura president Ivy Yap.
Kultura merchandise manager Patricia Yap, Tessie Sy-Coson, Kultura brand ambassador Marian Rivera and Kultura president Ivy Yap.
Host Rafa Siguion-Reyna.
Host Rafa Siguion-Reyna.
Upeepz.
Upeepz.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph