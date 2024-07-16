A milestone of culture

Who would have thought that a small space nurtured within the walls of Shoemart would grow to over 48 stores nationwide and counting in 2024?

Last 11 July at the Central Atrium, Mall of Asia, the event “20 Years Of Kultura” took place. The venue’s breathtakingly beautiful setting at the center was designed by international stylist, artist and renaissance woman Kitty Bunag. Hosted by Rafa Siguion-Reyna, the occasion opened with a super cool modern Pinoy dance number by Upeepz, followed by a heartwarming and touching video and speech from Kultura president Ivy Yap. Distinguished patrons, esteemed vendors, partner organizations, foundations and employees were all acknowledged as instrumental to Kultura’s success.