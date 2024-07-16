A milestone of culture

Who would have thought that a small space nurtured within the walls of Shoemart would grow to over 48 stores nationwide and counting in 2024?
Last 11 July at the Central Atrium, Mall of Asia, the event “20 Years Of Kultura” took place. The venue’s breathtakingly beautiful setting at the center was designed by international stylist, artist and renaissance woman Kitty Bunag. Hosted by Rafa Siguion-Reyna, the occasion opened with a super cool modern Pinoy dance number by Upeepz, followed by a heartwarming and touching video and speech from Kultura president Ivy Yap. Distinguished patrons, esteemed vendors, partner organizations, foundations and employees were all acknowledged as instrumental to Kultura’s success.
One of the highlights of the milestone event was a grand reveal: the return of award-winning actress and entrepreneur Marian Rivera as Kultura’s brand ambassador! After the revelation, Marian toured the refreshed Mall of Asia flagship store to meet the artisans behind some of the most-loved products. As brand ambassador, she will introduce the newest collections of South Sea, freshwater and baroque pearls throughout the year.
Kultura is a success story that reflects a commitment to the mission and vision of cultural preservation and promotion. It is a testament of gratitude that encapsulates each and every contributory part of the story. More importantly, it is a lifeline advocacy that honors heritage and empowers communities, its people and the nation — our Motherland.
Follow @kulturafilipino on Facebook, IG and TikTok. Visit www.kulturafilipino.com.