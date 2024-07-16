A fusion of health, privacy and comfort in a resort town

Fusion Hotel Group announces the opening of Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, a luxury beachfront property in central Vietnam with sweeping views overlooking the Non Nuoc beach, as the wellness-inspired hotel brand continues its successful expansion.

The spacious new resort, which launches this month, is spread across more than 15 hectares, and comprises 85 upscale private villas ranging from one to five bedrooms, in addition to a 157-key hotel tower.

“Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang is a new flagship property for the brand in one of Vietnam’s most dynamic and popular resort towns,” Fusion chief operation officer David Roberts said. “We offer guests the ultimate in privacy and comfort with our expansive villas, and unparalleled health and wellbeing offerings that are a hallmark of all Fusion properties. This is also the only property in the Fusion Resort brand that offers guests both villas and upscale hotel rooms.”

Ranging from one to five bedrooms, the villas’ interiors echo the design language and color palettes found throughout the resort, with abundant use of natural woods and stone, along with subtle accents of color. The villas are sophisticated and elegantly appointed, with modern furniture and lighting that draw inspiration from traditional Vietnamese design. Vaulted ceilings in many rooms accentuate a feeling of spaciousness.

This sense of comfort extends to the outdoor areas at each villa, where lush landscaping, private swimming pools and comfortable loungers combine to offer a relaxing environment allowing guests to unwind with family and friends in a private setting. Villa rates start from USD347 per night.

In the hotel tower, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang unveils a one-of-a-kind “resort in the sky” experience with 157 spacious hotel rooms, ranging from one to three bedrooms. Notably, 29 of these rooms come with private pools in the sky, offering the sensation of indulging in an elevated resort villa. The hotel building’s two sides offer two contrasting vistas: one overlooking a sprawling golf course and the other facing the azure ocean.

The epitome of luxury at Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang is the Presidential Pool Loft room category. Perched atop the hotel, this two-story duplex boasts a lavish outdoor swimming pool, promising an unmatched and exceptional stay. Room rates start from USD145 per night.

Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang offers convenient access to the vibrant city of Da Nang, Marble Mountain, Bana Hills and the UNESCO World Heritage town of Hoi An. The resort is situated halfway between Hoi An and Da Nang, with the international airport just 15 kms. away.

In keeping with Fusion’s strong brand emphasis on health and wellness, the new resort features world-class spa, fitness and wellbeing facilities.

The resort’s Maia Spa is one of the biggest hotel spas in Vietnam in terms of size and facilities, offering guests a range of massage treatments and wellness activities. It features a 261-sqm indoor heated pool, two infrared saunas, two steam baths, a specialized fitness center and a yoga studio. Drawing inspiration from the time-honored wisdom of Eastern medicine while embracing the cutting-edge advancements of Western science, Maia spa’s treatment is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

Wellness retreats at the resort will incorporate weight loss programs, massage, sports and meditation, and a full-time yogi will support guests wishing to practice yoga and tai chi. Pulse fitness center is open 24 hours a day, offering state-of-the-art gym equipment.

Dining options at Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang include Fresh, an all-day dining restaurant offering a full buffet breakfast with live stations, and an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy authentic Vietnamese and comfort international cuisine from selective locally sourced ingredients.

Breeze is a pool and beach bar with a refreshing selection of cocktails, signature spirits and mixers, along with comfort snacks for a perfect day by the beach.