A Daily dose of gloss

Lip gloss has made a comeback and is here to stay, especially among Gen Z, who set the trends. Every makeup bag needs to contain these lip gloss products, and having an Ever Bilena Serum Tinted Lip Gloss ups the game.
Lip gloss has a certain appeal that is ideal for Gen Z’s aesthetic choices. It’s adaptable, simple to use, and offers a subtle, glamorous touch without being overbearing. The lips are enhanced by the glossy finish, which gives them a fuller, younger appearance.
With the color payoff of a gloss and the benefits of a serum combined, it offers the ideal balance of moisture and high-shine pigments. Choose from six delicate shades of gloss to find the ideal match for any mood or event. This unique composition keeps your lips looking gorgeous and moisturized.
Here’s a closer look at each one: Pick one, you can’t go wrong.
Ethereal — The perfect neutral pink, this shade offers a subtle yet sophisticated look, ideal for everyday wear.
Fandango —- A rosy mauve that adds a touch of elegance and femininity, perfect for a day out or a night in.
Punch — A true coral pink, this vibrant shade is perfect for making a bold statement.
Toast of New York — A rich brick red, this shade exudes confidence and style, perfect for evening wear.
Stunner — A shimmery warm muted pink, this shade adds a touch of glamour and is perfect for those who love a bit of sparkle.
Moon Glow — A shimmery toasted papaya, this shade offers a unique, warm glow that’s perfect for summer.
Melon — A nudish peach, this versatile shade is perfect for a natural, understated look.