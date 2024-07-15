Wi Ha - jun’s manila fan meet set on 15 sept.

Block off the day for the South Korean versatile actor, Wi Ha-jun, as he holds his upcoming fan meet in Manila, A Wively Day, on 15 September at the New Frontier Theater, presented by Ovation Productions and Applewood.

Wi Ha-jun is known for his role as Hwang Jun-ho in the most-watched Netflix series, Squid Game. He also starred in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning and Midnight, as well as the television series Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again, Little Women and Worst of Evil. Currently, he leads the series The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

In May 2023, he visited the country for his first fan meeting, and his fans in the Philippines welcomed him with open arms, appreciating not only his acting skills but also his charming personality and dedication to his craft.

A Wively Day will also take place in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok and Jakarta. Tickets for the Manila leg will be available at ticketnet.com.ph. Ticket prices to be announced later.