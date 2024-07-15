Wanted man intercepted at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) announced the arrest of a wanted Filipino worker arriving from Abu Dhabi at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last Friday.

Reports said that the arrest was a joint operation between Barbosa Police Station 14 of the Manila Police District and the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP identified the suspect as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Talugtug, Nueva Ecija.

Authorities apprehended him upon arrival at NAIA Terminal 3 based on an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the Guiba Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 31. The warrant stemmed from a case of slight physical injuries, with a recommended bail of P10,000.

Following his arrest, the suspect was informed of his rights in accordance with the established procedures. An alternative recording device (ARD) was used to document the process, adhering to the Supreme Court’s regulations on body-worn cameras.

The suspect is currently detained at Barbosa Police Station 14 for booking and inquest proceedings.

“This operation exemplifies our unwavering commitment to apprehending wanted persons and ensuring the safety and security of our airports nationwide,” said PNP-AVSEGROUP director P/Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano.