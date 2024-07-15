VICTORY AT LAST

WASHINGTON (AFP) — England’s Harry Hall chipped in for birdie at the third hole of a five-man sudden-death playoff to win his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday in the ISCO Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Hall, Pierceson Coody and Matt NeSmith had all missed the green at the par-three ninth, the third hole of the playoff, but Hall popped his chip over the fringe and it rolled into the heart of the cup.

“It’s massive,” said Hall, who said the infusion of 300 FedEx Cup playoff points might give him a chance to take a week off with his wife, Jordan, expecting their first baby next week.

“I can probably afford to take the week off now,” he said.

“I think it was a bit dicey there, just my position in the FedEx Cup and I probably needed to play every single week, so I’m glad that I might not have to now. Super happy.”

Hall, NeSmith and Coody had all parred the second playoff hole, the par-four 18th, to extend the playoff that had started at 18 — where Zac Blair and Rico Hoey of the Philippines were eliminated with bogeys.

All five had finished 72 holes at Keene Trace Golf Club at 22-under 266.

Hall had grabbed the solo lead at 23-under with his fourth birdie of the day at the 14th

— the toughest hole on the course.

But he bogeyed the par-five 15th — the easiest hole on the course and closed with a three-under par 69.

Hoey took the lead at 23-under after his fourth birdie of the day at the 15th but he closed with a bogey at 18 — where his second shot flew the green and found the rocky edge of the water hazard.

“Four rounds in the 60s is all I can ask for and I thought I played great,” said the Filipino ace, who settled for a 69 and a chance in the playoff.

“It kind of sucks on 18, but I hit a great shot, hit a great tee ball and hit a great second shot. Adrenaline’s pumping, I’ve never really been in that situation where it comes down to it.”

Coody, who carded a superb 61 on Thursday and had led after each of the first three rounds, holed out for eagle at the 11th but found himself chasing the lead after a bogey at the 12th.

He drilled a 12-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff with a final-round 70.

NeSmith and Blair had set the 22-under target early, both carding eight-under par 64s. It was a couple of hours before it became clear that no one in the final groups was going to get past them.

Blair said he was “halfway to Cincinnati”

when he realized from the tournament coverage he could be in a playoff and turned around for a 40-minute drive back to the course.

NeSmith had an eight-foot putt to win at the first playoff hole but it slid by on the right. He had the best birdie look at the second playoff hole but knocked his 12-foot birdie attempt two feet past.

“I had two great opportunities on 18, that’s all I can do,” said NeSmith, who like all five players in the playoff was chasing a first PGA Tour title.

“I can’t be mad, I wouldn’t have changed anything I did the entire way.”