Upper respiratory tract infections among most common illnesses in PDLs — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported that upper respiratory tract infections are among the most common illnesses in persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

An upper respiratory tract infection is an illness caused by an acute infection, involving the upper respiratory tract, including the nose, sinuses, pharynx, larynx or trachea.

“The conditions are in the places of detention give rise to a lot of diseases,” DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo said during the signing of the National Policy on Promotion and Protection of Health in Jails, Prisons, Custodial Facilities, and Other Places of Detention.

“Most of them are, as we would expect, upper respiratory tract infection,” Domingo added.

He explained that it was because of limited airflow in places of detention.

Among the most common illnesses are skin diseases due to close contact within small spaces, according to Domingo. He also noted mental health conditions and allergies as frequent health issues.

“Those are connected to hygiene and even nutrition depending on what food we actually give to our PDLs,” he added.

Domingo stressed the importance of the joint administrative order (JAO) which aims to ensure access to healthcare for PDLs.

He said the JAO would standardize a particular public health measures, such as handwashing, improving air flow, and wearing of face masks.

“These will be fairly standardized into implementation,” he added.