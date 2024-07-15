Tenacious D's Controversial Quip Ignites Backlash After Trump Assassination Attempt

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D has found itself at the center of controversy following a recent concert in Sydney, Australia. As reported by Kristine Parks for Fox News and Inga Parkel for The Independent, the band's performance took a contentious turn when Kyle Gass, one half of the duo alongside Jack Black, made a provocative comment about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During the show, which took place just hours after Trump was wounded in a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake on stage. When prompted to make a wish, Gass responded with the inflammatory remark, "Don't miss Trump next time." The comment, captured on video and shared widely on social media, drew mixed reactions from the audience. While some attendees reported laughter, others expressed discomfort at the timing of the joke, coming so soon after the violent incident that left one person dead and two others critically wounded.

The backlash on social media was swift and severe. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called the remark "contemptible," while filmmaker Robby Starbuck accused Biden supporters of "inciting another attempt to assassinate President Trump." Conservative activist Chris Loesch announced he would boycott Tenacious D's music and movies in response. The controversy has been amplified by Black's recent appearance at a fundraiser for President Biden, where he emphasized the importance of the upcoming election for democracy.

As of the time of reporting, Tenacious D's representatives had not responded to requests for comment on the incident. The band's joke has reignited discussions about the boundaries of political humor and the responsibilities of public figures in times of heightened tension. Meanwhile, Trump himself has spoken out about the assassination attempt, telling The New York Post that doctors called his survival a "miracle" and that he "should be dead."

(Sources: Kristine Parks - Fox News, Inga Parkel - The Independent)