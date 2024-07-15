Tagum court’s ruling vs. Castro, Ocampo crucial in halting IPs' exploitation — NSC

The National Security Council said the decision of a Regional Trial Court in Tagum City to convict former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo and Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Teachers) Rep. France Castro over child trafficking and kidnapping underscored that the judicial system in the country is working.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Tagum City Regional Trial Court Branch 2 ruled against Ocampo and Castro who were found guilty of trafficking 14 children from Talaingod, Davao del Norte in 2018.

“[It] shows that no one is above the law. It doesn't matter if you are prominent in society, the law is the law and one has to be accountable for one's actions,” Año made these remarks after the Tagum RTC released its guilty verdict against the two lawmakers.

The court decided that Castro and Ocampo were guilty of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610. They have been sentenced to four years, nine months, and eleven days of prision correccional as minimum, six years, eight months, and one day of prision mayor as maximum.

Año said, “The ruling underscores our judicial system's commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of our citizens.”

“It signifies a crucial step in ending the exploitation of Indigenous communities and safeguarding vulnerable minors from abduction and indoctrination with divisive ideologies,” he added

Año, likewise, noted that such acts violate human rights and threaten the nation's peace and security.

He commended the Department of Justice, the Office of the Solicitor General, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines “for their vigilant efforts in ensuring that justice is served.”

“Their dedication, particularly in protecting indigenous communities, is vital in combating insurgency and terrorism, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

“This verdict sends a strong message that those who violate our laws will face justice,” Año further stressed.

Also, Año said the case dispels any notion that the actions were a “rescue mission,” affirming that all actions must abide by the law.

“Today’s verdict upholds truth and accountability, holding accountable those who exploit and harm our children and communities,” he added.