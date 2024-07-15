St. Luke’s gets DoT’s medic-tourism seal

Topnotch hospital St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) has been officially accredited by the Department of Tourism (DoT) as a leading facility in the country for medical tourism.

The recognition underscores St. Luke’s commitment to providing world-class medical services and establishing the Philippines as a premier destination for medical travelers.

The accreditation reflects the institution’s pioneering contributions to the healthcare industry.

It highlights SLMC’s exceptional facilities, comprehensive range of healthcare services, advanced medical technologies for the simplest to the most complex diagnostic and surgical procedures, and highly skilled and world-renowned medical professionals.

Medical treatment option

As the lead medical tourism facility, St. Luke’s will play a pivotal role in championing the country as an option for individuals seeking high-quality, affordable medical treatments combined with the opportunity to experience the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders.

SLMC president and CEO Dennis Serrano expressed his pride in the recognition, stating, “We are proud to be recognized by the DoT for our efforts in providing quality healthcare to all patients, regardless of where they come from. SLMC’s hospitals in Quezon City and Global City are staffed by locally and internationally acclaimed medical experts and are equipped with the latest and state-of-the-art healthcare technology, thus providing optimal patient outcomes through cost-competitive treatments and services.”

Serrano also emphasized that this prestigious designation by the DoT is a testament to SLMC’s dedication to delivering the highest standards of patient care, in compliance with rigorous local and international criteria, and positioning the Philippines as a global hub for medical tourism.

It will further enhance the country’s reputation for medical excellence and attract a growing number of international patients seeking advanced treatments in a safe and welcoming environment.