LIFE

Sipaway Island in Negros Occidental: Possible Blue Zone

Life is hard in this island off the coast of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental. So why do people live so long?
Our group explored some of the island’s 25 diving sites. Sipaway Island has a colorful complement of reef fish and invertebrates for macro-photographers.
Our group explored some of the island’s 25 diving sites. Sipaway Island has a colorful complement of reef fish and invertebrates for macro-photographers.
Sipaway Island lies across San Carlos City in Negros Occidental, about three hours south of Bacolod or four hours north of Dumaguete.
Sipaway Island lies across San Carlos City in Negros Occidental, about three hours south of Bacolod or four hours north of Dumaguete.
Sipaway has an enormous, centuries-old balete tree, said to be inhabited by spirits and elementals. Its hidden denizens protect the San Juan Elementary School, which is 30 minutes away from anything in this small island.
Sipaway has an enormous, centuries-old balete tree, said to be inhabited by spirits and elementals. Its hidden denizens protect the San Juan Elementary School, which is 30 minutes away from anything in this small island.
Good food is one of the hallmarks of a Blue Zone. Fresh seafood, plus fruits and vegetables are conducive to long life. A guide collects a bucketful of edible sea urchins, eaten raw.
Good food is one of the hallmarks of a Blue Zone. Fresh seafood, plus fruits and vegetables are conducive to long life. A guide collects a bucketful of edible sea urchins, eaten raw.
Camote Reef is home to legions of reef fish including the melon butterflyfish, one of the most delicately patterned fish.
Camote Reef is home to legions of reef fish including the melon butterflyfish, one of the most delicately patterned fish.
A platter of baked scallops, served right on the beach.
A platter of baked scallops, served right on the beach.

Not counting Juan Ponce Enrile, the average life expectancy of a Filipino is 71 years. So, how did a handful of people reach the ripe old age of 100 in Sipaway Island? What makes people there live a third longer than the rest of us?

The idea of a “Blue Zone” is relatively new, coined by National Geographic Explorer Dan Buettner after realizing that people who live in certain places live longer than most.

Known Blue Zones are Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy and Ikaria in Greece, where I always dreamed of taking our ailing mother, the late Patricia Hermoso Yan.

Sipaway Island lies off the coast of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental, a tiny, quiet island surrounded by mangroves. Its road network remains undeveloped and it has no postcard-perfect beaches. Life is hard. Most families dry fish and harvest coconuts for extra coin. So why do people live so long?

“There are several people on this small island who are a century old,” explains Aiza Montenegro of the Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA), a group that organizes immersive tours in Sipaway Island. “Life here is simple.”

While exploring the isle for the launch of the Sipaway Island Community-based Ecotourism Program, things began to click. The life so many people consider “hard” might actually be the main driver for longevity. When one must toil ceaselessly to keep a family alive, then one might just become “too busy” to die. That, plus healthy food (the seafood is great), a moderate amount of alcohol (the home-brewed coconut wine or tuba, is to die, este, to live for), regular exercise (no problem if you’re a fisher, laborer or farmer), relatively low stress and a strong social and spiritual support network (every home here is a home for the aged).

Tourism-wise, Sipaway Island is a blast of fresh air. Time slows down. Stress melts off. Enough for you to enjoy quaint villages, quiet mangrove forests, rich coral reefs. There’s a cool lighthouse up a small hill, an enormous balete tree the size of a small condo, warm conversations all around.

“Community-based ecotourism protects the environment while simultaneously providing people with good lives,” says Boboi Costas, Filipino ecotourism guru who helped craft Sipaway Island’s tour packages, which feature cultural, culinary and historical elements.

Sipaway Island is three hours from Bacolod or four hours from Dumaguete.

“We are ready to show visitors what makes our quiet island so special,” promises SETWA president Allan Mancao.

Whether you’re searching for the next weekend escapade or dreaming of retiring to a Blue Zone to live the rest of your days in peace, Sipaway Island should be on your bucket list.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph