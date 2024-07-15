Senate detainees should be allowed to use phones — Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has ordered a review by the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) of the rules and guidelines prohibiting detained individuals from using mobile phones and other communication devices inside the Senate detention facility.

In an ambush interview with media on Monday, Escudero clarified that the Senate’s detention center was established only to compel those resource persons with Senate arrest warrants to attend critical committee inquiries and not to detain criminals wanted by law enforcement authorities.

“I do not see a reason why not, they’re not drug lords who can continue their operation while in detention,” Escudero said in Filipino, when asked if cellphones should be allowed inside the facility.

Escudero also visited Nancy Gamo, the accountant of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is currently under the custody of the Senate following her arrest on Saturday.