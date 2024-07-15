Rody Duterte dared to face House probe on illegal drug trade

Manila Rep. Joel Chua on Monday challenged former president Rodrigo Duterte to come forward and face a congressional probe, where he and his close allies are being implicated in the illegal drug trade.

Michael Yang, Duterte's economic adviser, was ordered arrested by the House committee on dangerous drugs after he repeatedly snubbed a congressional subpoena.

He was summoned by the panel after learning that his "associate" Lincoln Ong was found to be an incorporator of a company with links to Empire 999 Realty Corporation, which owns the warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga, where P3.6 billion worth of shabu was seized in September last year.

"Your economic adviser was implicated in drugs, then you don't confront the issue head-on? It defies human experience if they will continue to ignore the issue and pursue political deflection as a strategy," Chua said.

Dismissed police colonel Eduardo Acierto, who testified before the committee, vehemently accused Yang, his alleged business partner Allan Lim, and other public personalities who have close ties with Duterte, such as Senator Ronald "Bato" de la Rosa, of being deeply involved in the illicit drug trade.

He told the panel that he discovered along with Police Capt. Lito Perote that Yang and Lim had links to illegal activities and then later reported it to the higher-ups. Since then, he said Perote has gone missing and is presumed dead.

Acierto implied that Duterte and De la Rosa are "protectors" and are integral to the security of the illegal drugs network operating in the country, which allowed the "entry of large volumes of illegal drugs through our ports."

Chua stressed, "As past and present government officials, it is the duty of the Dutertes to accord the Filipino people the respect that they deserve and answer these serious allegations of connections to illegal drugs."

In 2021, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency belied Acierto's allegations that Yang was involved in the illegal drug trade in Davao City.

No less than Duterte himself defended the Chinese businessman from the controversies.