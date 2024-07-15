RESTORING ICONIC MONUMENT

LOOK: Employees of the Manila City Engineering Office are seen restoring a dilapidated monument of Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon, regarded as a woman of many firsts, on Monday, 15 July 2024. It is located along the center island where the NLEX-SLEX connector project in Pandacan is located. Dr. Guazon was the first woman graduate of UP College of Medicine, founder of the National League of Filipino Women, and first woman to be appointed to the UP Board of Regents. Moreover, she was the first Filipina recipient of the Zobel Prize in 1930 for her work "Notas de Viaje"; founder and first president of the Philippine Association of University Women; and the first managing editor of the journal, The Woman's World. | via King Rodriguez

Personnel from the Manila Local Government's City Engineering Office are seen restoring a historical monument to Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon, who was regarded as a woman of many firsts, which has already been dilapidated and vandalized along the center island area where the NLEX-SLEX connector project in Pandacan is located, on Monday, 15 July 2024. During the construction of the NLEX-SLEX link project, the location of the monument was temporarily restricted to the public, but by the time it was finished, the said monument had already deteriorated and was no longer worth seeing. Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon was the first woman to graduate from UP College of Medicine, as well as the founder of the National League of Filipino Women and the first woman to serve on the University of the Philippines' Board of Regents. She was also the first Filipina to receive the Zobel Prize in 1930 for her work "Notas de Viaje"; the founder and first president of the Philippine Association of University Women; and the first managing editor of its official journal, The Woman's World. KING RODRIGUEZ