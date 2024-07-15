Puppet shadow play challenges audience to confront their fears

Rekwiyem, a three-act puppet shadow play, invites the audience to confront the depths of their fears on 20 July. The hour-and-a-half show presents a collection of three original tales, which to be brought to life through the contrast and movement between light and shadow.
“The Mourning After…” takes viewers into the curiosities of the voiceless yet inquisitive sidewalk plant as it stands witness to the life of the neighborhood dog. Filled with questions on the world and beyond, the main character finds itself diving into the complexities of emotions, including grief.
A study on self-discovery, “Gunita” follows the adventures of a figure ridden with the anxieties of turning into a mere shadow. As it embarks on a journey to regain facets of its forgotten identity, each attempt at recollection is a confrontation of memories from the past — a childhood home, the first pet, and an old playground.
“Grim Symphony” introduces a boy lost in the dark woods, wherein he encounters three creatures who torment him — the first mocks, the next manipulates, and the last scares. Amid what seems to be a hopeless bid to get away, someone comes in to bring the light.
Rekwiyem is produced in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Karilyo, a group of young visual artists from the Culture and Arts Unit of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. It is open to the public and will be at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Augusto-Rosario Gonzalez Theater, Benilde Taft Campus, 2544 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila. Tickets are priced at P150 for students and P200 for regulars. Interested participants may register through tinyurl.com/RekwiyemKarilyo.