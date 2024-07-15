Puppet shadow play challenges audience to confront their fears

Rekwiyem, a three-act puppet shadow play, invites the audience to confront the depths of their fears on 20 July. The hour-and-a-half show presents a collection of three original tales, which to be brought to life through the contrast and movement between light and shadow.

“The Mourning After…” takes viewers into the curiosities of the voiceless yet inquisitive sidewalk plant as it stands witness to the life of the neighborhood dog. Filled with questions on the world and beyond, the main character finds itself diving into the complexities of emotions, including grief.

A study on self-discovery, “Gunita” follows the adventures of a figure ridden with the anxieties of turning into a mere shadow. As it embarks on a journey to regain facets of its forgotten identity, each attempt at recollection is a confrontation of memories from the past — a childhood home, the first pet, and an old playground.