Poll body chair bank account ‘non-existent’

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia on Monday maintained his innocence regarding allegations of bribery linked to a supposed network of offshore bank accounts.

Garcia’s denial comes after the Land Bank of the Philippines confirmed a specific account number linked to him in a “white paper” circulating online does not exist. The white paper details alleged illicit transactions involving Garcia.

“Land Bank of the Philippines-Intramuros Branch confirms the nonexistence of a personal savings account under the name GEORGE ERWIN MOJICA GARCIA with account number 7740011026173,” the LandBank said in a statement.

Garcia previously requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to investigate the claims as he also offered new waivers to allow authorities to examine his finances.

The allegations stem from a complaint filed by Representative Rodante Marcoleta, who questioned the awarding of an P18-billion automated election system contract to a firm partly owned by South Korean company Miru.

Marcoleta alleged the contract coincided with deposits made to offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

Garcia has denied any connection to offshore accounts or foreign properties.

He has also expressed his intention to pursue criminal charges against those behind the “white paper,” claiming the document is fabricated due to its uniform formatting and lack of bank logos.

“The documents have the same font style. This suggests they come from a single source,” Garcia said. “If they were from different banks, there would be variations. There should even be bank logos present.”

The Comelec chief has vowed to hold those responsible accountable if the allegations are proven false.

The controversy surrounding Garcia highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the upcoming Philippine elections.