PHIVOLCS warns of Kanlaon’s increased chances of eruption

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported ongoing escalating ground deformation changes at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on Monday, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity taking place.

The state seismology bureau’s ground deformation monitoring of the volcano has been recording a pronounced increase in the inflation or swelling of the edifice for the past month.

“Electronic Distance Meter (EDM) measurements by Kanlaon Volcano Observatory tracked an abrupt order of magnitude shortening of campaign EDM lines on the middle and lower southeastern slopes that began on June 18, 2024 and has been sustained since then,” the bureau's 7:00 a.m. advisory read.

Moreover, PHIVOLCS’ GPS and electronic tilt measurements show that Kanlaon has been undergoing slow but sustained inflation or swelling since 2022, which indicates long-term pressurization within the volcano.

“Considering that volcanic earthquake activity and elevated volcanic SO emissions persist, the latest changes in ground deformation parameters could further indicate that magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice may be taking place, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity taking place,” it added.

Alert Level 2 remains on Kanlaon, which means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to explosive eruptions.

The agency also warned of the possibility of hazardous magmatic eruptions at the summit crater.

The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and avoid entry into the four-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone to minimize risks from volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall, and others.

Aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remain restricted.

Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes are, likewise, advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has been forecast or has begun.