Online Scam Unveiled after Violent Confrontation

ALAMINOS CITY, Pangasinan – On the evening of July 14, 2024, at approximately 5:45 PM, a physical altercation in Brgy. Lucap led to the unexpected discovery of an online scam operation involving foreign nationals.

The incident began with a drinking session in a rented house, where a heated argument erupted between a 25-year-old kitchen steward from Pasay City and a 38-year-old Chinese national, also from Pasay City. The situation escalated when the victim retreated to his room, but the suspect followed and physically assaulted him. The victim defended himself, and the confrontation took a dangerous turn when the suspect retrieved a knife. Fearing for his life, the victim escaped through a window and reported the incident to the Alaminos City Police Station (CPS).

Upon investigation, the police found that none of the individuals involved could produce identification. An inspection of the house revealed a locked room containing computers, SIM cards, cellphones, and other equipment used for online scam activities.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to preserve the evidence and have taken the suspects into custody for further documentation and proper disposition.

Via Jasper Dawang

15 July 24