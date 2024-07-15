NTF-ELCAC lauds court’s decision vs. Castro, Ocampo 

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Monday lauded the decision of a Regional Trial Court in Tagum City to convict former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo and Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Teachers) Rep. France Castro over child trafficking and kidnapping.

NTF ELCAC executive director, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., said the Tagum City Regional Trial Court Branch 2’s ruled against Ocampo and Castro, who are guilty of trafficking 14 children from Talaingod, Davao del Norte in 2018.

“Justice has been served. The wheels of justice may grind slowly but in the end, justice and truth will prevail. This is a victory of the indigenous people in Talaingod, Davao del Norte who have endured so much exploitation and abuse,” Torres said, shortly after the Tagum RTC released its verdict on the case of Ocampo and Castro on Monday.

“We express gratitude to all whose steadfast commitment to ensuring justice for our Indigenous brothers and sisters led to this verdict, which is a monumental victory for the Indigenous peoples of Talaingod,” he added.

Torres urged supporters of Castro and Ocampo to respect the rule of law and the judiciary system amid their condemnation of the court’s decision.

“Satur and Castro were given their day in court. They were assisted by a battalion of lawyers and their case was found wanting. They should accept the court’s decision because we are a nation of laws and not of men,” he said.

Torres warned the authorities should remain vigilant in upholding the rights of indigenous peoples.

Despite the ruling favoring the task force’s fight against insurgency, Torres said the NTF-ELCAC will remain resolute in its mission to end local communist armed conflicts as well as foster peace and development across the country.

Meanwhile, the NTF ELCAC Legal Cooperation Cluster also hailed the court’s decisio, noting “it is a clear reminder to all that no one is above the law.”

“This case sends a clear message to anyone who tries to corrupt our children, teaching them false ideas with the end goal of sowing discord and divide, that no one is above the law,” LCC, led by Asst. Solicitor General Angelita Miranda, said in a separate statement.

“Castro and Ocampo maintain that what they did is a ‘rescue mission.’ Today’s verdict debunked their lie. Today’s verdict revealed the truth. Today’s verdict finally held them accountable,” Miranda noted.