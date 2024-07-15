NCR closes in on Palaro overall crown

CEBU CITY - Defending champion National Capital Region (NCR) is slated to take home the overall championship again after a fruitful 64th Palarong Pambansa campaign here.

NCR has amassed a large haul of 95 golds, 66 silvers, and 74 bronzes to stay on top of this prestigious multi-sport conclave for elementary and high school students.

The Big City also surpassed the 85 gold medals collected in last year's Palaro in Marikina City.

CALABARZON sits in a distant second place with a 57-48-52 medal haul while Western Visayas has a respectable 54-39-40 medal haul.

NCR has been the Palaro overall champion since 2005.

Meanwhile, any records in the track at the Cebu City Sports Center have been nullified, as reports came in that the track oval is 1.5 meters short.

That means the 14.53 second mark by Mico Villareal of Western Visayas is nullified as it didn't happen in a 400-m track oval.