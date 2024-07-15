NAC receives 578 applicants for gov't amnesty program

The National Amnesty Commission said its nine existing local amnesty boards have already received a total of 578 applications from former combatants of revolutionary groups in the country.

The NAC said these applications were recorded as of 12 July, with the majority of applicants being members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA- NDF) reaching 497.

Two members of Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB) also applied for amnesty.

In addition, 33 applicants were former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and 46 Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation N 404, granting amnesty for the CPP-NPA-NDF.

While, embers of the RPMPRPA- ABB, MILF, and MNLF were granted amnesty under Proclamation Nos. 403, 405, and 406, respectively.

Under these Proclamations, issued on 23 November 2023, members of these rebel groups have 2 years to apply for the government’s amnesty.

Applications are filed with the local amnesty boards (LABs), which also handle the initial processing.

With its existing nine LABs, the NAC is in the process of setting up 10 more across the country.

The NAC expects that the additional LABs to be established in accessible cities or provinces, along with the issuance of Provisional Safe Conduct Passes for amnesty applicants, will encouraged more rebels. “More rebels will be encouraged to return to the folds of the law, reunite with their families and friends, and restart a normal and peaceful life.”

The NAC said it will remain committed to ensuring a fair and inexpensive process in evaluating these applications, contributing to peace-building efforts across the nation.