Mother, daughter missing from Bukidnon flooding

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — Search and rescue operation for a mother and daughter who were swept away by a raging river at the height of southwest monsoon continue in Maramag town here.

The weather disturbance has also caused landslides and heavy flooding during the weekend.

The Maramag Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) reported that their rescuers are still scouring the banks of Pulangi River in search for Evelyn Candido, 48 and her 17-year-old daughter who were crossing a flooded river in Barangay Dagumbaan in Maramag town.

The mother and daughter were reported carried by the water, as they were crossing the river.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Northern Mindanao also on Sunday reported missing in Cabanglasan town, also in Bukidnon, but the authorities are still verifying the information.

According to the latest report, a total of 9,244 individuals were affected by flooding in Bukidnon, of which 1,607 are currently staying in evacuation centers. Apart from Maramag, other affected areas include the towns of San Fernando, Pangantucan, Kalilangan, and the cities of Malaybalay and Valencia.

Damage and losses in agriculture were incurred specifically in Kalilangan town, totaling over P16 million for the cumulative costs.

The OCD Northern Mindanao also tallied 32 affected individuals in the province of Lanao del Norte, of which 27 were temporarily relocated to evacuation areas.

In Cagayan de Oro, near Bukidnon, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department recorded 21 evacuees from Barangay Bulua on Thursday so far, all the evacuees have already returned to their homes.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that 60,841 families were affected by severe flooding brought on by heavy rains that battered the Bangsamoro region over the past few days.

Two fatalities were noted — one validated in northern Mindanao and one for validation in the Davao region.

Two people were also reported injured, and one was reported missing in Northern Mindanao.

A total of 55 road sections and three bridges were affected.

LIkwise, damaged houses were tallied at 73 reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Soccsksargen, amounting to P2,116,000.

Damaged infrastructure, on the other hand, is recorded at 10 and valued at P700,000.