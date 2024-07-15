Milestone award

State-owned Small Business Corp. (SBC), an associate of Daily Tribune for the periodic Asian Innovation Forum, was bestowed the Presidential Recognition as an Outstanding Development Partner for its successful Rise Up program, which significantly improved access to financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Accepting the award from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) is SB Corp. president and CEO Robert Bastillo (middle) with Gerry Agustin, SB Corp. executive vice president (right).