Marines joining Hawaii, SoCal naval training

The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) will send at least 18 personnel to this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise in Hawaii and Southern California.

The PMC personnel will join their counterparts from the United States Marine Forces Pacific, along with other marine and naval infantries from other countries, in a series of “complex and demanding” training activities.

Cpt. Marites Alamil, PMC Public Affairs director, said the exercises are designed to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding, and improve operational effectiveness among the participating nations.

“Throughout RIMPAC 2024, the 18 Philippine Marines will engage in a variety of training activities,” Alamil said.

The Philippine Navy’s participation in RIMPAC 2024, she added, underscores the country’s commitment to international cooperation, regional stability, and the continuous improvement of its naval and maritime operational capabilities.

“By training alongside some of the best military forces in the world, the Philippine Marines will gain invaluable experience and insights that will contribute to their readiness and effectiveness,” Alamil stressed.

Meanwhile, PMC Commandant Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas said the RIMPAC exercise aims to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance maritime security, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“Our participation in RIMPAC 2024 is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our Marines,” he said.