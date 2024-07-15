LTFRB eases PUV consolidation guidelines

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Monday that unconsolidated jeepneys and UV Express (UVE) units are allowed to operate in over 2,500 routes with a low number of consolidations.

This comes as the agency issued Board Resolution No. 53 Series of 2024 which states that unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUV) do not need to file for consolidation but are still subject to the approval of the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) or the Route Rationalization Plan (RRP).

“To ensure the supply of public transportation in low number of authorized units routes, the Board hereby resolves to allow individual operators of PUJ and UVE on low NAU routes to operate on their existing routes without the need for filing an Application for Consolidation but subject to the eventual approval of the LPTRP and RRP,” the resolution, dated 30 April said.

It added that authority to operate is given to PUJ and UV on low consolidation routes, “provided that their units are currently registered with the LTFRB and have a valid personal passenger accident insurance coverage.”

The number of routes with a low number of consolidations where unconsolidated jeepneys and UV Express units are allowed to operate are at Central Office with 105 routes and in Metro Manila with 139 routes.

Meantime, transport group PISTON attributed the decision of the LTFRB to the collective action of the transport workers, calling it a victory.

“Our strikes and protests have forced the LTFRB and the Marcos Jr regime to concede,” PISTON said.

“This is a clear victory for Filipino transport workers who are being trampled on by greedy corporations salivating to take over our public transport system.”

PISTON called for a “complete junking” of the government’s modernization program and an implementation of “a progressive, nationalist, and people-centric public transport system.”

A total of 36,217 PUVs and 2,445 routes remained unconsolidated after the 30 April deadline under the government’s PUV Modernization Program, according to the Department of Transportation.