Local hero posts dramatic triumph

NORTH BERWICK, United Kingdom (AFP) — Robert MacIntyre staged a dramatic fightback as the local hero won the Scottish Open with a stroke of good fortune on Sunday.

MacIntyre was denied the Scottish Open title by Rory McIlroy’s stunning finale 12 months ago.

But the 27-year-old Scot produced a memorable revival of his own to take the trophy by one shot after trailing Australia’s Adam Scott by two with three holes to play in the final round.

MacIntyre made an eagle on the par-five 16th following a brilliant approach shot, albeit only after a free drop from knee-high rough after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball.

That took MacIntyre alongside Scott on 17 under par and, to the delight of a raucous home crowd, he holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 18th to complete a remarkable triumph.

MacIntyre is only the second Scot to win the Scottish Open after Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

‘I’m pleased for Bob.’

His third European Tour victory — after wins at the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown and 2022 Italian Open — was the perfect way to warm up for the British Open, which gets underway at Royal Troon on Thursday.

“I think I lost my voice after the scream in that hole. I thought I was short,” MacIntyre said.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this. I’ve changed a lot within the team and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open.”

“I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to the Open when we pitch up to the Open.”

Scott had set the target after a closing 67, but the 43-year-old fell just short in his bid to win a first title since 2020.

Magnanimous in defeat, Scott said: “I’m pleased for Bob. This is a big win. I played with him yesterday, and you can hear them singing over there.”

“A shame to come up short but Bob did what he had to do to win. Eagle, par, birdie, that’s great stuff.”

“I think that’s awesome for him. Hopefully I can take some good