LandBank says account of Comelec chair allegedly linked to bribery ‘nonexistent’

The LandBank of the Philippines (LBP) confirmed on Monday that the personal savings account of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia, being linked with alleged bribery, is “nonexistent.”

This came after Garcia urged the bank to probe the existence of personal savings account #7740011026173 allegedly opened in March 2022 under his name.

“The name GEORGE ERWIN MOJICA GARCIA is nonexistent with Land Bank of the Philippines - Intramuros Branch, considering LBP Account Numbers have ten (10) digits including the branch code,” LBP wrote.

“Should you require further details/confirmation on the authenticity of this certification, please contact the issuing LANDBANK Branch officer, MS. MARIA ELENA B. CASTRO or MR. ROSELER P. VILLAMARZO, at 8527-5851 and 8527-5853 or email at br_intram@mail.landbank.com.”

Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta earlier alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

Garcia said the allegations further claimed that he holds numerous bank accounts across various banks in Singapore, North America, China, and the Caribbean.

On 8 July, Garcia asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

Garcia also asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to probe the allegations that he was accepting bribes from a South Korean firm through offshore banks.