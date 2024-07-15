Lady Blazers near SSL bronze

College of Saint Benilde fought back from a set down to frustrate Letran College, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17, and draw the first blood in their 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals best-of-three battle for bronze series Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Blazers shook off a rusty start before finding their groove to reassert their mastery over the same rival they defeated in the group stage.

Saint Benilde can step onto the podium lifting the third-place trophy in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Team Rebel Sports and Mikasa with another victory over its National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 finals victim on Tuesday.

Opposite spiker Clydel Catarig scattered 22 points on an efficient 22-of-52 spiking clip to lead the Lady Blazers, who took advantage of the Lady Knights’ 27 errors to bounce back from a painful straight-sets loss to Far Eastern University in the knockout semifinal on Sunday.

“All of us are inspired to bounce back because Coach Jerry (Yee) told us what we lack and what we need to do,” Catarig said.

Welyn Estoque added 15 points off nine kills, three kill blocks and three aces while Rhea Densing added 12 markers with 11 coming for spikes for Saint Benilde.

The Lady Blazers took control of the match after regrouping in the second set.

Smelling blood after a dominating third frame, Saint Benilde raced to an early lead in the fourth set that ballooned to 11 after Jessa Dorog pounded a kill that pushed the Lady Blazers at match point, 24-13.

Back-to-back Saint Benilde errors followed by consecutive hits by Gia Maquilang kept Letran in the game before Dorog halted the Lady Knights’ run with a finishing crosscourt hit.