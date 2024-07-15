KyleTzy reveals getting crushed in scrimms by SRG

Falcons AP Bren jungler Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson is hardly surprised they lost to Selangor Red Giants in the Mid Season Cup 2024 grand finals last night in Riyadh, Saudia Arabi.

Falcons AP Bren, one of the tournament favorites and the lone M-Series world champion in Mobile Legends history, went the distance with the Malaysian Esports team but ultimately fell short by 3-4 in the series.

According to KyleTzy, Selangor Red Giants used to beat them in practices too.

"I have been looking forward to [playing against] Sekys because when we played scrimms with them for MPL PH he always crushes me. I am not surprised with his performance in MSC," KyleTzy admitted.

Not only did Sekys, KyleTzy's counterpart, win the tournament, but he also got named as Most Valuable Player of the tournament which got him an additional $50,000 or close to 3 million pesos.

For Falcons AP Bren experience laner David "Flap" Canon, Selangor Red Giants simply proved to be the better team.

"Their performance changed. They showed their best and they really wanted to win. They showed their one hundred percent every game," Flap said.