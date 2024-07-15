Kim Chiu’s blooming beauty

The “Chinita Princess” has been wowing us with her striking beauty, both on and off screen, since she was a teenager. And aside from being a hardworking actress and TV personality, it seems like the only thing that hasn’t changed since Kim Chiu was launched to stardom 18 years ago is her radiant skin.

The secret to her signature glow? The gentle, nurturing skincare by Face by Bloom.

Crafted with Korean expertise, Face by Bloom focuses on nourishing Filipina skin with skin-loving products. As the ambassador of Face by Bloom, Kim shares her Bloom-ssentials for healthy skin that feels and looks amazing.

The Miracle Glow set received Kim’s stamp of approval for helping her achieve a fresh and radiant look. Suitable for all skin types, the set serves as the perfect foundation for your skincare routine, covering essential steps, such as cleansing, toning and moisturizing. The Revitalizing Soap washes away impurities from the day, while the Hydrating Toner provides a deeper cleanse and helps regulate natural oils. Finally, the Sun Protecting Day Cream and Miracle Glow Night Cream brighten the skin, promoting a radiant complexion.

From 11 to 15 July, Face by Bloom welcomed Bloommates to an interactive booth at SM North Edsa, where they learned more about the brand and chose their favorite Bloom products.

Kim also made a guest appearance to meet her fans at the booth. Kim spoke in-depth about her Bloom-ssentials and skincare secrets for achieving glowing skin. She also played games with attendees, offering them the opportunity to win freebies and vouchers by competing against her. Kim left her fans with an inspiring message, emphasizing the importance of gentle skincare solutions and encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty through thoughtful skincare practices.