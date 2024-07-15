Interesting Mandaue political race seen

It was supposedly a non-contest in the reelection bid of Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lollypop” Ouano-Dizon says political analysts.

But with the recent development that House Speaker Martin Romualdez wanted Mandaue City Treasurer Lawyer Regal Oliva ousted from her post, Oliva said “Let’s challenge her. Whatever position she runs for, I will run for the same. If she runs for mayor, I will challenge her for mayor.”

Oliva, a local LGBTQ community champion, accused Ouano-Dizon of orchestrating her transfer to Navotas City, citing information from very reliable sources within the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the staff of the House Speaker.

She pointed out that her sources told her that it was Ouano-Dizon and her family who requested her transfer.

“It didn’t only come from the Department of Finance; it comes from the DILG. Many confirmed to me, even the staff of the Speaker of the House, that it was her who really requested it. It’s their family who requested my transfer,” Oliva told reporters in a mix of Cebuano and English on 12 July.

“ No matter if she says nga ni-deny siya ana (that she denies it), bakakon siyang dako (she’s a big liar). Wala KO ganahi ana (I don’t like that),” Oliva stressed.

Earlier, Ouano- Dizon denied that she was behind the transfer of Oliva.