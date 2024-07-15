Go advocates more pro-poor initiatives

To uplift the disadvantaged, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally led a distribution of aid for a thousand indigents in Mati City last Saturday, 13 July.

The event at the Barangay Dahican Covered Court, held in coordination with Mayor Michelle Rabat, provided much-needed financial assistance to those in need which was made possible through the partnership of Senator Go and the local government.

Moreover, all 1,000 beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts and masks from the senator. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches and shoes.

Go expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of the Mati City government in supporting their constituents, especially during challenging times, and promised continued advocacy for more pro-poor programs.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go highlighted the importance of the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in the city, urging residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available for poor and indigent patients.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs.

Also last Saturday, Go brought with him hope and support to benefit around 2,250 poor residents in Caraga, Davao Oriental. His visit coincided with the celebrations of the 121st Araw ng Caraga and the 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival.

Known for his unwavering commitment to public service, Go reiterated, “Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil ‘yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo.”