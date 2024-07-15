GMA Pictures launches YouTube channel

GMA Network’s film production arm, GMA Pictures, launches its own YouTube channel this month.

The channel, accessible at www.youtube.com/@GMAPictures, offers a diverse lineup of films designed to satisfy every cinephile’s taste.

This month, viewers can enjoy high-quality and well-loved films produced by GMA Pictures, such as The Road, Mulawin the Movie, Just One Summer, My Kontrabida Girl and I Will Always Love You, among others.

Also to make their premiere on GMA Pictures YouTube channel are Ang Panday, Dance of The Steel Bars, I.T.A.L.Y., In Your Eyes, My Lady Boss, The Promise, When I Met U, Tween Academy, You To Me Are Everything, Boy Pick-Up The Movie, Patient X and Temptation Island.

Beyond Kapuso films, over 300 movies are expected to be available on the GMA Pictures channel, spanning genres, such as action, drama, comedy, romance, adventure, suspense and historical films.

In addition to movies, subscribers are also treated to various playlists that feature trailers of both previous and upcoming GMA Pictures offerings, as well as clips on various related media events.

As GMA Films, its productions have reaped both critical acclaim and commercial success, foremost among them the Philippine Centennial offering Jose Rizal in 1998, followed by Muro Ami in 1999.

In 2023, GMA Pictures re-established itself to cinema-going audiences with fresh and edgy titles like The Cheating Game, Video City (co-produced with Viva Films) and Five Breakups and a Romance (co-produced with Cornerstone Studios and Myriad). In the same year, GMA Pictures cemented its comeback with the hit movie Firefly, which won back-to-back Best Picture awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and the first Manila International Film Festival in Los Angeles.

This year, it unveiled its latest collaboration with Viva Films via the suspense-thriller Playtime.

GMA Pictures is set to make a strong presence at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival with its full-length film entry Balota, produced with GMA Entertainment Group. GMA Public Affairs’ first-ever investigative docu-film Lost Sabungeros will also be part of the film festival. There will also be a special screening for MIFF Best Picture Firefly, the digitally restored version of the critically acclaimed film Jose Rizal and highly acclaimed GMA documentaries.