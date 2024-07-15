Garcia eyes cases vs. individuals behind bribery claims

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia on Monday said he is eyeing filing criminal charges against individuals behind bribery claims which alleged he received money from a South Korean firm through offshore bank accounts.

In an interview, Garcia said he was a victim of disinformation and misinformation or what he called “Marites.”

“It's best to file a case. Why? So it can be answered in a proper forum. It will be harder when I don’t file a case, because I will get attacked in social media with fake news and gossips,” Garcia said in Filipino.

“I am very sad because I am the one being accused, yet I'm still the one looking for evidence. Shouldn't the accuser be the one to gather the evidence and prove if they are credible?”

Nonexistent bank accounts

The LandBank of the Philippines and Metrobank confirmed that Garcia's said personal saving accounts are nonexistent.

This, after Garcia requested the banks to probe the existence of the accounts being tied to bribery claims.

Garcia said a total of six banks were included in the bribery claims and the investigation results of the remaining four banks will come out tomorrow.

“We have already verified the other accounts to see if they are real accounts. I will also issue a sworn waiver to all the local accounts for [the Anti-Money Laundering Council] (AMLC) to check if those accounts exist,” he added.

The Comelec chair said he needs to be proactive in gathering evidence because the credibility of the 2025 polls is also at stake.

“I will not allow my character and my honor to be tarnished because it will also be a disgrace to the institution. We’re trying to raise and change the institution so that it becomes acceptable to the public, I will not allow it to be undermined at all costs,” he added.

Garcia then vowed that the Commission “will always be there to protect our democracy.”

Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta earlier alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

Garcia said the allegations further claimed that he holds numerous bank accounts across various banks in Singapore, North America, China, and the Caribbean.

On 8 July, Garcia asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

Garcia also asked the AMLC to probe the allegations that he was accepting bribes from a South Korean firm through offshore banks.