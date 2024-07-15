From School Star to Coffee Icon: The Meteoric Rise of Gemini Norawit

In the ever-evolving landscape of Thai entertainment, one name has been making waves across multiple platforms: Gemini Norawit. Born Norawit Titicharoenrak on June 13, 2004, this 19-year-old prodigy has quickly become one of Thailand's most sought-after young talents, captivating audiences with his acting, singing, and now, his role as a brand ambassador.

Gemini's journey to stardom began with his appearance on the reality TV show "Thailand School Star," but it was his breakout role as Tinn in the 2022 series "My School President" that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. His performance earned him the Breakthrough Actor Award at GQ: Men of the Year 2023. Not content with conquering just one field, Gemini has also made a name for himself in the music industry, releasing several popular tracks including "Anything You Want" and "TOO CLOSE TO HANDLE."

Gemini's appeal hasn't gone unnoticed by major brands. In a recent coup for the young star, he was announced as one of the new presenters for NESCAFÉ's massive "Make Your World" campaign. Launched in January 2024, this campaign marks NESCAFÉ's biggest inspirational push in a decade, with Gemini joining a star-studded lineup. At the launch event, Gemini shared his excitement about new experiences, including playing Li-Kay (Thai folk opera) for a commercial, blending superhero concepts with Thai tradition.

As Gemini continues to expand his repertoire and charm audiences across different mediums, it's clear that this young star's trajectory is only pointing upwards. With his current starring role as Kongthap in the romantic comedy series "My Love Mix-Up!" (2024) and his growing influence in the advertising world, Gemini Norawit is quickly becoming a household name in Thailand and a symbol of the country's vibrant young talent.