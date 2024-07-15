EDSA Busway station boost sought

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced on Monday its plans to request additional funding to improve accessibility and security at EDSA Busway stations.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista has outlined the agency’s vision for more inclusive and secure stations.

“Passenger safety and accessibility, particularly for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the elderly, are paramount,” Bautista said. “We will seek additional budgetary allocation to install more elevators and implement a smart traffic surveillance system.”

However, the specific amount requested by the DoTr remains undisclosed.

The agency also reported that security improvements are already underway, with 166 CCTV cameras being installed across five stations: Monumento, Bagong Barrio, Balintawak, Philam and Guadalupe.

It also prioritizes passenger convenience. New stations are under construction in Philam and Kamuning, Quezon City. Additionally, pedestrian footbridges are being built or rehabilitated at Balintawak, Santolan, Guadalupe, Monumento, Bagong Barrio and Philam stations.

Further enhancements include the construction of ramps for PWDs, improved drainage systems, and the provision of cleaning equipment for concrete barriers.

The EDSA Busway project aims to streamline commutes along EDSA and its feeder roads by improving accessibility, safety, and reliability for passengers. The DoTr previously initiated a feasibility study in October 2022 to explore the potential privatization of the EDSA Busway System.