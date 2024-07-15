VIDEOS

DR. GUAZON'S ICONIC MONUMENT

WATCH: Employees of the Manila City Engineering Office are seen restoring a dilapidated monument of Dr. Maria Paz Mendoza-Guazon, regarded as a woman of many firsts, on Monday, 15 July 2024. Dr. Guazon was the first woman to graduate from UP College of Medicine, founder of the National League of Filipino Women, and the first woman to serve on the University of the Philippines' Board of Regents. Moreover, she was the first Filipina recipient of the Zobel Prize in 1930 for her work "Notas de Viaje"; the founder and first president of the Philippine Association of University Women; and the first managing editor of The Woman's World. | via King Rodriguez