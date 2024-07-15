DPWH completes two CL infra projects

ABUCAY, Bataan — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two infrastructure projects that will benefit two localities in Central Luzon.

In this town, the DPWH Bataan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) inaugurated a P9.88-million multipurpose facility in Barangay Bangkal that will benefit the local Aeta community.

Construction Section Chief Delano R. Baluyot highlighted that the 614.16-square meter covered court will serve as a versatile venue for sports, events and community activities.

“In addition to hosting these activities, the newly inaugurated building marks a significant step towards supporting the local Aeta community,” Baluyot remarked.

He added that with this new facility, the local government can continue to organize outreach programs for the Bangkal Aeta Community, ensuring it remains a central hub for future efforts to enhance conditions for Indigenous Peoples (IP).

In Cabanatuan City, the DPWH Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office completed the concreting of 1.94-lane kilometer local road extending from Barangay Kalikid Norte to Barangay Macatbong.

District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad emphasized the completion of the road project as a significant improvement in transportation conditions, particularly for farmers during rainy seasons, providing relief from navigating through the dusty and muddy paths previously experienced on unpaved roads.

Assistant District Engineer Robert Jay N. Panaligan echoed Trinidad’s sentiments, emphasizing the newly paved road’s role ni reducing travel time, improving safety, and uplifting the community, with expectations of significant impact on residents and farmers.

Meanwhile, Christina Manipon, a resident of Barangay Kalikid Norte, emphasized the significant difference in travel times, noting that while it previously took them two hours to reach the city proper due to road conditions, the newly paved roads have greatly reduced their travel time to just 30 minutes.

The project amounting to P9.5 million was funded under the DPWH Sustainable Infrastructure Project Alleviating Gaps Program of 2024 national budget.