DOST-PTRI, Benilde seal partnership for local textile industry development

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DoST-PTRI) and the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) recently forged an agreement to establish joint development and innovation within the local textile industry.

The PTRI is the premiere textile research arm of the DoST which conducts explorations and applied studies of the textile landscape.

Through the linkage, both parties shall promote shared undertakings on textile research and technology to develop processes, systems and products toward creative, inclusive and sustainable expansion.

The agency and institution shall initiate and implement cooperation on training, materials and requirements relevant to the shared laboratory facilities. They will likewise engage in the capacity building of its human resources and stakeholders through adjunct academic engagements. They will also provide on-the-job training and fellowships, and offer special or masterclasses on specific topics in textile design and other domains or modalities.

The mutual pursuit was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DoST-PTRI director Dr. Julius Leaño Jr. and Benilde Chancellor Benhur Ong held at the Benilde Design+Arts Campus.

Leaño highlighted that these joint efforts provide a good stance to support the textile industry and ethical design in the country.

“We are training the new stewards of this rebounding textile industry hinged on the very passionate idea of design. This was the realization of what is truly ours, what is truly Filipino and what embodies the values that we stand for,” he added.

Ong expressed the college’s commitment to foster creativity and advance the approach for collaborative research and learning.

“By working together, we can ensure that the fruits of this partnership benefit not only our institution, but also the wider textile and design industries, driving innovation and sustainable development,” he said.

With the guidance of the DOST-PTRI, Benilde is currently offering a Bachelor in Textile Design, the premier textile design education program in the Philippines.

The degree advocates for textile innovation, which is deeply connected to Filipino culture and heritage, with a multidisciplinary approach. This represents a groundbreaking framework that factors in the ecological, cultural, social and economic considerations while ensuring the next generation’s needs are preserved.

The ceremonial event was held in the presence of Benilde vice chancellor for academics Angelo Marco Lacson, Benilde School of Environment and Design dean Harvey Vasquez and Fashion Design and Merchandising educator and Textile Design Program coordinator Diana Katigbak.