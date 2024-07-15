Donald trumps Biden, and how

Analysts are quick to point out that the failed assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump last Sunday (Manila time) may have sealed his victory over the reelection bid of President Joe Biden.

That may be a conclusion not shared by many in the American media who have remained critical of a looming Trump 2.0 presidency even after he came within millimeters of getting his brains splattered on a Butler, Pennsylvania stage.

As of this writing, federal investigators have so many theories and suppositions as to what may have motivated 20-year-old Matthew Crooks to take an AR-15 rifle and take repeated shots at Trump, killing a rally participant and critically wounding two others.

Until a conspiracy is established and other players tied with Crooks are identified, the deceased gunman may be considered a lone wolf or one who acted on his own. What other motive could there be, but to stop Trump from returning to the White House?

A sure victory by Trump, at least possibly in the mind of Crooks, may have set into play the last option against a Republican victory in the November presidential derby. If such was the case, the slay try may be likened to successful and unsuccessful assassination attempts on US presidents.

Presidents are the embodiment of government power, making them targets of those who feel marginalized, oppressed, or simply desperate for change. Their motives range from ideological beliefs and political grievances to a personal vendetta and psychological disturbance.

Technological advancements, media portrayals, and the socio-political climate also play crucial roles. The widespread dissemination of presidential imagery and rhetoric, for which the firebrand Trump is known, can intensify feelings of enmity or adulation.

Moreover, societal shifts — such as post-war reconstruction, industrialization, civil rights movements, and economic crises — create fertile grounds for radical actions against perceived symbols of authority.

In contemporary times, the proliferation of information and the amplification of extreme views through social media platforms have further complicated the dynamics. The unsuccessful assassination attempt against Trump fits this broader narrative of divisiveness and the personalization of political opposition.

Abraham Lincoln’s assassination by John Wilkes Booth on 14 April 1865 epitomized the extreme division of the Civil War era. Booth, a Confederate sympathizer, believed that killing Lincoln would rejuvenate the Southern cause. That act of violence underscored the intense regional animosity and the fragility of post-war reconciliation.

James A. Garfield’s assassination on 2 July 1881 by Charles J. Guiteau, a disgruntled office seeker, reflected the political patronage system’s failures. Guiteau felt entitled to a government position and blamed Garfield for his rejection, leading to an act driven by personal vendetta rather than political ideology. The tragedy emphasized the need for civil service reform, resulting in the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act.

Similarly, the assassination of William McKinley on 6 September 1901 by anarchist Leon Czolgosz illustrated the turn-of-the-century anxieties about industrialization and government oppression. Czolgosz’s act was motivated by a broader anarchist movement against all forms of hierarchical authority, highlighting the era’s socio-economic disparities.

John F. Kennedy’s assassination on 22 November 1963 has remained shrouded in mystery due to Lee Harvey Oswald’s ambiguous motives and subsequent death.

However, the cultural and political climate of the 1960s—marked by Cold War tensions, civil rights struggles, and deep societal changes — provided a backdrop to understanding the act as a symbol of a turbulent era.

The assassination of US presidents and the attempt on former president Trump, seen as a shoo-in for the White House in November, highlight the volatile intersection between leadership and societal discord.

Each incident, whether successful or thwarted, offers insights into the historical, cultural, and psychological currents that drive individuals like Crooks to such drastic acts. Understanding these factors is crucial for safeguarding democratic institutions and addressing the underlying causes of such extreme discontent.

Indeed, Trump surviving a seeming lone-wolf attack may have all but reduced Biden to an also-ran in the Republican-Democrat pre-Christmas derby. If that prognosis would hold true to form, it would be because despite blood oozing from an ear and his escaping getting a rifle round into his cranial cavity, Trump showed defiance with his fist-pumping. And yes, he did even ask US Secret Service agents to find his shoes so he could step off the bloodied stage, maybe putting his best foot forward.