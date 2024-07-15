Did you know that…?

Oftentimes, we think that we are well-informed. That just about everything there is to know forms part of our body of knowledge. However, there are many brow-raising bits of truth that may yet surprise you. Here are some of them:

1. Aging can be delayed. While it is true that it is inevitable, the fact remains that indeed, it can be slowed down. By adopting a well-designed health and exercise plan, availing of the latest anti-aging treatments using light and oxygen therapy both internally and externally, managing stress and living a balanced life, one can truly hold back the clock as well as expected. And now, more improved anti-aging breakthroughs using stem cell therapy have been perfected offering us various options for optimal health and disease prevention/treatment.