Did you know that…?

Oftentimes, we think that we are well-informed. That just about everything there is to know forms part of our body of knowledge. However, there are many brow-raising bits of truth that may yet surprise you. Here are some of them:
1. Aging can be delayed. While it is true that it is inevitable, the fact remains that indeed, it can be slowed down. By adopting a well-designed health and exercise plan, availing of the latest anti-aging treatments using light and oxygen therapy both internally and externally, managing stress and living a balanced life, one can truly hold back the clock as well as expected. And now, more improved anti-aging breakthroughs using stem cell therapy have been perfected offering us various options for optimal health and disease prevention/treatment.
2. Drinking too much water can be detrimental to one’s health. It can be life-threatening. Too much water can overload the kidneys. Sodium content in the blood gets diluted. The result is the inability of the kidneys to get rid of the water. This is called hyponatremia.
Ideally, the maximum amount of water one should drink (barring any health conditions like congestive heart) is two full glasses of water in one sitting.
Over-drinking water can cause an abrupt lowering of blood pressure.
Drink eight to 12 glasses of water daily. Take 15 glasses if you have a fever, cough and colds. Always consult your doctor.
3. Over-exercising causes free radicals. This has everything to do with the use and the burning of oxygen in the body. Each time you breathe, free radicals are produced. The reason is simple. You need oxygen for every simple activity or movement. Free radicals are a natural by-product of consuming oxygen. This is called oxidative stress. So does this mean that you should not exercise at all? Or cut back on the frequency of your workouts? The answer is no. Regular, moderate exercise conditions our bodies to handle stress. And this is where exercise is good for you. But too much exercise can prove to have negative effects. Ask your gym trainer for a good workout regimen that is just right for your age.
4. If you have an active lifestyle, you will need to consume more antioxidants. The more activities, the more free radicals. Therefore, one requires more vitamins and minerals from supplements. Unless your eating plan is composed of whole foods, then the need to supplement may not be as much as somebody who cannot stick to a whole foods diet. Therefore, whether you exercise or not, you will stand to benefit from supplements. What kind of supplements should you take? Any drugstore has over the counter multi-vitamins and minerals you may consider buying. Or go to a reliable health food store for their recommended top brand. Note: Vitamins are meant to be taken at mealtime, never on an empty stomach.
5. The human body needs one type of sugar. This sugar is called glucose. It is the number-one food for the brain. Considered an important source of fuel for the body, glucose is vital to life. Where does one get glucose?
Honey
Molasses
Sweet corn
Dried fruits
Natural fruit juices
Fruits
Carbohydrates found in foods
There is a downside, when you consume high-sugar foods, you can develop high blood glucose. Once the food is broken down and enters the blood, insulin is released and helps glucose to enter the cells. The result is energy.
Again, moderation is key. The best way to maintain a healthy sugar level is to eat a balanced diet. Always consume green leafy vegetables and high-fiber foods to manage healthy glucose levels.
Affirmation: “I am peaceful and prosperous.”
Love and light.