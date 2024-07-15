DBM assures 2022 PBB release for teachers

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Monday that the government would still release the public school teachers’ 2022 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB).

During its first dialogue with the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) with its chairperson Benjo Basas, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said they would review the components and submissions for PBB due to the tedious requirements and many other documents needed before releasing the bonuses.

The TDC, in a previous letter to the DBM, expressed its concerns about the PBB for FY 2022, stating that teachers have not received their incentives for more than a year, even though they “have submitted all necessary requirements last year.”

“We must understand that the sheer size and complex structure of (Department of Education’s) inherently complicates the process,” Pangandaman said.

“The requirements today are so tedious. There are so many documents. It is timely for us to review our components and submissions for PBB. We will endeavor to streamline this process,” Pangandaman added.

The DBM’s Organization, Position and Classification and Compensation Bureau director, Gerald Janda, for his part, said the Budget Department will coordinate with DepEd to verify the filed Form 1.0 to add personnel not reflected in the department’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel, incorrect information, and duplicate records, among others.

The adjustments will be in line with international norms, the government’s medium-term plan, and activities aimed at making conducting business easier.

The DepEd’s revision and validation of Form 1.0 submissions from the DepEd Regional Offices of Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol and Western Visayas had been completed, according to the DBM.

Meanwhile, the DepEd has received full funding for the FY 2024 Productivity Enhancement Incentive since January of this year.

The DBM also confirmed that the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act includes funds for the anticipated salary increase for civilian government employees, including public school teachers.

In an effort to establish a competitive, long-lasting, and equitable pay structure for government workers, the DBM also said that a new study on benefits and compensation is being conducted to inform upcoming salary adjustments.

It stated that while implementation schedules and suggested rates are still being determined, the president will be offered with a number of options for the purpose.

Pangandaman then assured TDC of the DBM’s willingness to address their needs.