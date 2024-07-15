Converge willing to wait for Baltazar

Converge doesn’t mind waiting a little bit longer before seeing top pick Justine Baltazar’s debut in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Baltazar, who was selected No. 1 overall in the Season 49 Draft held Sunday, still has to fulfill his contract obligations with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) before suiting up for the rebuilding FiberXers.

The 6-foot-7 big man might miss the season-opening Governors’ Cup opening next month if the Giant Lanterns backed by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda will make it to the finals to defend their crown.

If Baltazar opts to finish his contract, he will be available to play for Converge by early December.

“(But) nothing is final yet. It will all depend on Gov. Delta and the (Converge) management,” head coach Aldin Ayo said.

Ayo, who was Baltazar’s college mentor when La Salle ruled the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) in 2016, added that he’s willing to wait until Baltazar is free to hook up with the FiberXers.

“For our part, we just have to be patient. Whatever the decision of Gov. Delta and the decision of our bosses we’ll follow,” he said.

“But we’re excited we have Balti with us. We’ll wait whenever he’ll be available and ready to suit for us.”

Ayo had been eyeing Baltazar in the stacked rookie batch. He wanted to add a versatile big man to beef up his frontline and someone who would complement center Justin Arana.

“He has all the traits that we’re looking for. We don’t want to name him early (that time) because other hopefuls were coming in. But he’s here,” Ayo said.

The mentor also praised how the former Gilas Pilipinas pool member improved his skills since taking him under his wings in college.

“I was his coach in the early part of his collegiate career. He brought all the skillsets that he learned from me and from the rest of the coaching staff to the other teams he played in. We have seen that he has improved and continues to hone his skills,” he said.

Converge hopes to bounce back after coming off a 3-19 win-loss record for the whole Season 48.

The FiberXers also picked Pao Javillonar and Jason Credo in the second round before using their third-round pick to select Ronald Santos.