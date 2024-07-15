College coaches scout hidden gems

CEBU CITY — College coaches have turned the 64th Palarong Pambansa into a scouting trip, looking for players who could become the next volleyball superstars.

Edgar Barroga of San Beda University and Oliver Almadro of University of the Philippines (UP) and Letran College were spotted watching the secondary girls’ volleyball title match between Western Visayas and National Capital Region at the University of San Jose-Recoletos gym on Monday.

Almadro stressed that there are some unpolished gems in the rough but the most who caught his attention was Vanessa Sarie of Naga Colleges.

In fact, he already offered a scholarship to Sarie, making her available for the Knights in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“Our lineup at Letran is okay but I’m already preparing for the future,” Almadro said.

“We are not just targeting next year because there will be a lot of talented players who will compete in future editions of the Palaro.”

Aside from Sarie, Almadro spotted two more recruits in Bacolod Tay Tung stars Jothea Ramos and Alijah Ysulan, who keyed the title conquest of Western Visayas.

Both Ramos and Ysulan will be joining the Fighting Maroons after their graduation this year.

“At UP, Jothea Ramos and Alijah Ysulan from Tay Tung will join us after they graduate,” said Almadro, who finished with a 1-13 record in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86.

Barroga, meanwhile, had some difficulty in recruiting for the Lady Red Spikers in the NCAA.

“The talents I want have are already committed to UAAP teams. But the squad back in Manila, the recruits we wanted, are complete,” said Barroga, who steered NCR to a 27-29, 25-19, 19-25, 28-26, 16-14 win over CALABARZON in the secondary boys’ division.

“It’s a sacrifice balancing my time here but it is our passion. Time management is also a must.”

San Beda finished NCAA Season 99 with a 3-6 win-loss record under Barroga’s first year as head coach.