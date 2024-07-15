Burberry replaces CEO after 'disappointing' results

British fashion label Burberry on Monday announced the immediate departure of chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd, as it posted what it described as "disappointing" results.

He is being replaced by Joshua Schulman, who has headed American fashion brands Michael Kors and Coach, Burberry said in a statement.

Burberry chair Gerry Murphy described Schulman as "a proven leader with an outstanding record of building global luxury brands and driving profitable growth".

In a separate statement, Murphy said Burberry's recent "performance is disappointing".

Revenue slid 22 percent to £458 million ($594 million) in the group's first quarter, or three months to the end of June.

He said Burberry would cut costs going forward, while the group risked an operating loss in its first half.

It comes as the wider luxury fashion sector navigates weak demand, particularly in China, with Gucci owner Kering in April issuing a profit warning.