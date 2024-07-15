BARMM to conduct voter education

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro government is intensifying its efforts to educate the public about the first regional parliamentary elections aimed at ensuring accountable, transparent and inclusive elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in 2025.

The Office of the Chief Minister’s Bangsamoro Information Office and the Office of the Parliament Speaker of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament jointly conducted a two-day Speakers’ Bureau Training to ensure that the destination of information for the forthcoming elections is accountable and transparent.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said yesterday that the presence of participants, mostly coming from the respective offices of the Members of Parliament, is a testament to their commitment to fostering positive change in the region.