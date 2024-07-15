BARMM flooding affects 60K families, leaves 2 dead

The latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that 60,841 families were affected by severe flooding brought about by heavy rains that battered the Bangsamoro region over the past few days.

Two fatalities were noted—one validated in northern Mindao and one for validation in the Davao region.

Two people were also reported injured, and one was reported missing in Northern Mindanao.

A total of 55 road sections and three bridges were affected.

Likewise, damaged houses were tallied at 73 reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen, amounting to P2,116,000.

Damaged infrastructure, on the other hand, is recorded at 10 and valued at P700,000.

Meanwhile, the damage and losses to agriculture were valued at P17,879,687.50, of which P16,187,687.50 worth of production losses were incurred by Northern Minadano.

NDRRMC noted that 40 families in the Davao region require assistance, of which 85 percent have been aided.

The cost of assistance is unavailable, as of this writing.

LPA formed

State weather bureau PAGASA reported the development of a low-pressure area east of Davao City on Monday morning.

“At 8:00 AM today (15 July 2024), the cloud cluster east of Mindanao has developed into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) and was estimated at 485 km east of Davao City (7.6°N, 130.0°E),” its advisory read.