All eyes on imports, rookies as PVL unwraps

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Nxled

4 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Farm Fresh

6 p.m. — Creamline vs PLDT

Spotlight will be trained on foreign players and promising rookies when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference unwraps today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

An explosive triple-header raises the curtains, headlined by the 6 p.m. clash between league heavyweights Creamline and PLDT while Galeries Tower and Nxled kick off hostilities at 2 p.m., followed by the Chery Tiggo-Farm Fresh showdown at 4 p.m.

The offseason saw surprising player movements in both the Creamline and PLDT camps, heightening anticipation for the return of the import-laden conference last held in 2022.

Fresh from their All-Filipino Conference victory, the Cool Smashers will be without star outside hitter Jema Galanza due to her commitment to Alas Pilipinas. However, American import Erica Staunton and Filipino-Canadian libero Aleiah Torres are expected to bolster their firepower and floor defense, respectively.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses praised the seamless integration of Staunton, a former player for Northeastern University and the University of Georgia, into the Rebisco-backed squad’s system.

“We made some adjustments. It was a tough time, we just had to import some things, and it all came down to the results of the game,” Meneses said.

On the other side, the High Speed Hitters welcome the return of star middle blocker Mika Reyes, who will fill the void left by Dell Palomata, now also committed to Alas Pilipinas.

Rookie setter Angge Alcantara is set to back up chief playmaker Kim Fajardo as she steps in for Rhea Dimaculangan, who will miss the tournament due to her honeymoon.

“We’re playing in one of the middle lock positions. National team player Dell was the only middle blocker in the team after Mika suffered an injury,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said.

The Highrisers will feature Brazilian import Monique Helena and promising rookies Julia Coronel, Jewel Encarnacion, Dodee Batindaan and Daniyan Aying, while the Chameleons, who have yet to announce their import, will rely on Leech Ebon and May Luna.

On the same note, power-spiking Khat Bell makes her official comeback on a Philippine court for the Crossovers, who are seeking redemption against the Foxies, who will be led by Colombian Yeny Murillo and rookies Maicah Larroza and Pierre Abellana.